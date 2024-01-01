Featured scholarship
Korean-American Scholarship
Applicant must be Korean-American and be enrolled as a full time student. Selection is based upon financial need, academic achievement, extracurricular activities, and community service.
Amount-
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA:
Sponsor
Korean-American Scholarship Foundation - Western Region
Contact information
|Office
|3540 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 920, Los Angeles, CA
|Phone
|-
|Website
|http://www.kasf.org/western
|western@kasf.org