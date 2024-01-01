Featured scholarship
L. Ron Hubbard Writers of the Future Contest Award
Applicant must not be a professional writer with no more than three stories published in professional media (minimum 5,000 copies/hits) plus pay, and no novels published in professional media (5,000 copies/hits, plus pay). Contest is for science fiction and fantasy stories of up to 17,000 words in length, for new and amateur writers. Entrants retain all publication rights. Recipients receive prize money, plus an all-expenses-paid trip to a seven day professional writers workshop and awards ceremony.
Amount$1,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
L. Ron Hubbard Illustrators/Writers of the Future
Contact information
|Office
|P.O. Box 1630, Los Angeles, CA
|Phone
|(323) 466-3310
|Website
|http://www.writersofthefuture.com/writer-contest/
|contests@authorservicesinc.com