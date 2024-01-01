Featured scholarship
MIA/POW Scholarship
Applicant must be the natural child, legally adopted child, step-child, or spouse of a veteran or service person who has been declared by the U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs to be a prisoner of war, missing in action, have died as the result of a service-connected disability or be permanently and totally disabled from service-connected causes with 100% disability, and who, at the time of entering the service, was an Illinois resident or an Illinois resident within six months of entering service. Applicant must attend an Illinois state supported college or university.
Amount-
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs
Contact information
|Office
|P.O. Box 19432, Springfield, IL
|Phone
|(217) 782-3564
|Website
|https://www.illinois.gov/veterans/benefits/Pages/education.aspx
|s-tjm@dva.state.il.us