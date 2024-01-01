Featured scholarship
$10,000 Scholarship
ScholarshipPoints has partnered with CampusReel to provide new users with an opportunity to win a $10,000. In our opinion, registering for the ScholarshipPoints giveaway is a no-brainer - it's take less than 30 seconds and could change your financial circumstances dramatically!
$10,000 Be Bold Scholarship
Bold.org helps students from all backgrounds to take bold steps toward a brighter future. CampusReel has partnered with Bold.org to help identify the fighters, the risk-takers, the earnest overachievers who won't take no for an answer — the ones who know that a mountain is climbed a step at a time.
$1,000 Easy Money Scholarship
We love this scholarship because the name doesn't lie - it's easy money. Many scholarship applications make you jump through hoops and require tons of essays and questionnaires. This scholarship application could not be more simple and straightforward.
Ned McWherter Scholars
Applicant must be a United States citizen who is a Tennessee resident entering as a freshman student at an eligible Tennessee post-secondary institution as a full-time student. Applicant must have a minimum composite ACT score of 29 (combined SAT Reasoning score of 1280) on a national test date with a minimum 3.5 unweighted GPA.Extra credit for honors or advanced placement courses and leadership in extracurricular activities. Award is highly competitive.
Amount$6,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA:
Sponsor
Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation
Contact information
|Office
|Suite 1510 Parkway Towers, Nashville, TN
|Phone
|(615) 741-1346
|Website
|http://www.tn.gov/collegepays/article/ned-mcwherter-scholars-program
|Naomi. Derryberry@state.tn.us