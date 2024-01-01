Featured scholarship
New York State Memorial Scholarships
Applicant must be a New York resident, be the child or spouse of a New York police officer, firefighter, volunteer firefighter, peace officer, or emergency medical services worker who died as a result of injuries sustained in the line of duty, and be studying full time in an approved undergraduate program at a New York post-secondary institution. To establish eligibility, applicant must submit Memorial Scholarship Supplement, available from HESC. FAFSA and TAP applications required.
Amount-
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
New York State Higher Education Services Corporation (HESC)
Contact information
|Office
|NYS Education Department, Albany, NY
|Phone
|(518) 474-0537
|Website
|https://www.hesc.ny.gov/pay-for-college/financial-aid/types-of-financial-aid.html#horizontalTab2
|-