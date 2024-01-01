New York is not immune from the nationwide trend of rising tuition costs. The average tuition for New York universities is a whopping $20,003.00 and the total cost of attendance is $41,446.00. 59% of student graduates in New York graduate with an average debt load of $31,127.00. That’s why hundreds of thousands of students in New York turn either to scholarships or student loans.

These NY scholarships are available for men, women and a variety of students in New York, and any New York resident regardless of their interests or background. New York scholarships are available for college students, for adults going back to school, and all types of NY students or NY residents, and especially targeted to help middle class families afford a top-of-the-line education. The best part about these scholarships is they are easy (many require nothing more than filling out a simple form) and they don’t need to be paid back!

While some scholarships are easy and can be completed in under 30 seconds, others require more upfront information. We’ve marked easy scholarships with a little “Easy Apply” so you can prioritize them. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for New York residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for NY residents?

There are 1508 scholarships totaling $5,941,558.00 available to New York residents. You can easily browse through all 1508 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for moms and single moms in New York?

Moms in New York are eligible for all the same scholarships as NY residents. Therefore, the 1508 scholarships worth $5,941,558.00 mentioned above is also available to moms and single moms. In addition, however, you can check out additional scholarships for moms, which have been provided exclusively for moms and single moms, and you can find from the main scholarship search engine page.

How many scholarships are available for college students in New York?

1508 scholarships worth $5,941,558.00 are available for college students in NY. In addition, we encourage current college students in New York to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in New York for more options. Here are links for scholarships at the 20 largest colleges in New York:

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in New York?

1508 scholarships totaling $5,941,558.00 are available for high school seniors in NY. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of NY to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for New York residents, or they do not require specific state residency at all and are therefore available to NY students and residents, as well as others across the country.