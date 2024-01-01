Featured scholarship
$10,000 Scholarship
ScholarshipPoints has partnered with CampusReel to provide new users with an opportunity to win a $10,000. In our opinion, registering for the ScholarshipPoints giveaway is a no-brainer - it's take less than 30 seconds and could change your financial circumstances dramatically!
$10,000 Be Bold Scholarship
Bold.org helps students from all backgrounds to take bold steps toward a brighter future. CampusReel has partnered with Bold.org to help identify the fighters, the risk-takers, the earnest overachievers who won't take no for an answer — the ones who know that a mountain is climbed a step at a time.
$1,000 Easy Money Scholarship
We love this scholarship because the name doesn't lie - it's easy money. Many scholarship applications make you jump through hoops and require tons of essays and questionnaires. This scholarship application could not be more simple and straightforward.
North Dakota Scholars Scholarship
Applicant must be a high school junior who is a resident of North Dakota and who plans to go to college at a North Dakota institution. Applicant must score in the upper fifth percentile of all North Dakota ACT Test takers.
Amount-
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
North Dakota University System
Contact information
|Office
|10th Floor, State Capitol, Bismarck, ND
|Phone
|(701) 328-2960
|Website
|http://www.ndus.edu/students/paying-for-college/grants-scholarships/#NDSP
|ndfinaid@ndus.edu