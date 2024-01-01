Sign Up
2024 North Dakota Scholarships

North Dakota is not immune from the nationwide trend of rising tuition costs. The average tuition for North Dakota universities is a whopping $8,078.00 and the total cost of attendance is $20,353.00. % of student graduates in North Dakota graduate with an average debt load of $27,400.00. That’s why hundreds of thousands of students in North Dakota turn either to scholarships or student loans.

These ND scholarships are available for men, women and a variety of students in North Dakota, and any North Dakota resident regardless of their interests or background. North Dakota scholarships are available for college students, for adults going back to school, and all types of ND students or ND residents, and especially targeted to help middle class families afford a top-of-the-line education. The best part about these scholarships is they are easy (many require nothing more than filling out a simple form) and they don’t need to be paid back!

While some scholarships are easy and can be completed in under 30 seconds, others require more upfront information. We’ve marked easy scholarships with a little “Easy Apply” so you can prioritize them. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for North Dakota residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for ND residents?

There are 47 scholarships totaling $46,550.00 available to North Dakota residents. You can easily browse through all 47 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for moms and single moms in North Dakota?

Moms in North Dakota are eligible for all the same scholarships as ND residents. Therefore, the 47 scholarships worth $46,550.00 mentioned above is also available to moms and single moms. In addition, however, you can check out additional scholarships for moms, which have been provided exclusively for moms and single moms, and you can find from the main scholarship search engine page.

How many scholarships are available for college students in North Dakota?

47 scholarships worth $46,550.00 are available for college students in ND. In addition, we encourage current college students in North Dakota to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in North Dakota for more options. Here are links for scholarships at the 20 largest colleges in North Dakota:

Dickinson State University
Mayville State University
Minot State University
Valley City State University
Bismarck State College
Sitting Bull College
Cankdeska Cikana Community College
Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College
Turtle Mountain Community College

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in North Dakota?

47 scholarships totaling $46,550.00 are available for high school seniors in ND. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of ND to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for North Dakota residents, or they do not require specific state residency at all and are therefore available to ND students and residents, as well as others across the country.

North Dakota Scholars Scholarship
Sponsor:
North Dakota University System
Applicant must be a high school junior who is a resident of North Dakota and who plans to go to college at a North Dakota institution. Applicant must score in the upper fifth percentile of all North Dakota ACT Test takers.
Deadline:
February 1
-
North Dakota Indian Scholarship
Sponsor:
Trinity Bible College
Applicant must have at least one-quarter Indian blood, be a resident of North Dakota, be enrolled full time, have a minimum 2.0 GPA, and submit application.
Deadline:
None
$2,000.00
Past President's Parley Nurses Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Legion Auxiliary - Department of North Dakota
Applicant must be a member of the North Dakota American Legion Auxiliary and have an interest in nursing.
Deadline:
April 20
$1,500.00
North Dakota Parent Teacher Scholarship
Sponsor:
Trinity Bible College
Applicant must be a North Dakota resident and the child of a North Dakota resident. Transcripts, essay, and three letters of recommendation required.
Deadline:
March 31
$500.00
Provincial Award
Sponsor:
Minot State University
Applicant must have a minimum 2.0 GPA, be enrolled in at least 12 credits per semester, and come from a Canadian province other than Manitoba or Saskatchewan.
Deadline:
None
-
Global Award
Sponsor:
Minot State University
Applicant must have a minimum 2.0 GPA, be enrolled in at least 12 credits per semester, and come from a country other than the U.S. or Canada.
Deadline:
None
-
National Award
Sponsor:
Minot State University
Applicant must have a minimum 2.0 GPA, be enrolled in at least 12 credits per semester, come from a state other than North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, or Minnesota, and be a member of WUE and MHEC.
Deadline:
None
-
Medcenter One Nursing Student Tuition Loan Program
Sponsor:
Medcenter One College of Nursing
Applicant must meet the admission requirements and maintain the necessary standards to remain a student in the college.
Deadline:
None
$2,750.00
Barden Scholarship
Sponsor:
Sitting Bull College
Applicant must be a student with a minimum 3.0 GPA at the associate or certificate level who has not earned an associate or baccalaureate degree. Financial need and leadership through participation in college clubs or community organizations are required to be demonstrated.
Deadline:
September 30
$500.00
Cameron Scholarship
Sponsor:
Sitting Bull College
Applicant must be a current student with an interest in writing and poetry. Submission of an original composition in any genre (poetry, drama, fiction, short story) is required.
Deadline:
November 30
$100.00
McKissack Scholarship
Sponsor:
Sitting Bull College
Applicant must be a student with a minimum 3.0 GPA enrolled in either the teacher education or business administration/grantsmanship at the associate or certificate level who has not yet earned an associate or baccalaureate degree. Financial need and leadership through participation in college clubs or community organizations must be demonstrated
Deadline:
September 30
$500.00
Helen D. Hull Teaching Scholarship
Sponsor:
Sitting Bull College
Applicant must be a student enrolled full-time in a teaching field with a minimum 2.0 GPA. Award is based on financial need and special consideration is given to applicants with community service experience.
Deadline:
September 30
$750.00
National Aeronamics Space Administration Scholarship
Sponsor:
Sitting Bull College
Applicant must be a freshman or sophomore student with a minimum 3.0 GPA who shows promise in an area of science or mathematics.
Deadline:
December 31
$500.00
