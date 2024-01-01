Featured scholarship
PHEAA Academic Excellence Scholarship Award Program
Applicant must have applied and qualified for a federal Robert C. Byrd Honors Scholarship Program award, but did not receive the scholarship. Applicant must be a high school senior and a Pennsylvania resident who is enrolled full-time at a PHEAA approved, Pennsylvania postsecondary institution for the academic year following high school graduation. Applicant must be a Pennsylvania State Grant recipient for at least one term during your freshman year.
Amount$1,500.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA)
Contact information
|Office
|1200 North 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA
|Phone
|(717) 720-2509
|Website
|http://www.pheaa.org
|cmillerl@acssuccess.org