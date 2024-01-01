Sign Up
2024 Pennsylvania Scholarships

Pennsylvania is not immune from the nationwide trend of rising tuition costs. The average tuition for Pennsylvania universities is a whopping $23,995.00 and the total cost of attendance is $42,887.00. 65% of student graduates in Pennsylvania graduate with an average debt load of $37,061.00. That’s why hundreds of thousands of students in Pennsylvania turn either to scholarships or student loans.

These PA scholarships are available for men, women and a variety of students in Pennsylvania, and any Pennsylvania resident regardless of their interests or background. Pennsylvania scholarships are available for college students, for adults going back to school, and all types of PA students or PA residents, and especially targeted to help middle class families afford a top-of-the-line education. The best part about these scholarships is they are easy (many require nothing more than filling out a simple form) and they don’t need to be paid back!

While some scholarships are easy and can be completed in under 30 seconds, others require more upfront information. We’ve marked easy scholarships with a little “Easy Apply” so you can prioritize them. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Pennsylvania residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for PA residents?

There are 884 scholarships totaling $3,723,928.00 available to Pennsylvania residents. You can easily browse through all 884 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for moms and single moms in Pennsylvania?

Moms in Pennsylvania are eligible for all the same scholarships as PA residents. Therefore, the 884 scholarships worth $3,723,928.00 mentioned above is also available to moms and single moms. In addition, however, you can check out additional scholarships for moms, which have been provided exclusively for moms and single moms, and you can find from the main scholarship search engine page.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Pennsylvania?

884 scholarships worth $3,723,928.00 are available for college students in PA. In addition, we encourage current college students in Pennsylvania to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Pennsylvania for more options. Here are links for scholarships at the 20 largest colleges in Pennsylvania:

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Pennsylvania?

884 scholarships totaling $3,723,928.00 are available for high school seniors in PA. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of PA to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Pennsylvania residents, or they do not require specific state residency at all and are therefore available to PA students and residents, as well as others across the country.

Dr. Charles A. Vernale Student Loan Award
Sponsor:
Lycoming College
Applicant must be a Connecticut resident with a predoctoral degree in dental medicine.
Deadline:
March 1
$2,000.00
Presidential Scholarship
Sponsor:
Keystone College
Applicant must demonstrate strong academic preparation in high school. Selection is baed upon class rank, academic record, and SAT or ACT scores.
Deadline:
May 1
$7,500.00
International Students Scholarship for Currently Enrolled Students
Sponsor:
Keystone College
Applicant must have a minimum 2.75 GPA and 30 credit hours.
Deadline:
May 1
$2,000.00
Leadership Award
Sponsor:
Keystone College
Applicant must demonstrate extracurricular activity and potential for academic success.
Deadline:
May 1
$4,000.00
International Student Scholarship
Sponsor:
Keystone College
Applicant must be a full-time international student with a minimum of 30 credit hours and minimum 2.75 GPA.
Deadline:
May 1
$2,000.00
Transfer Presidential Scholarship
Sponsor:
Keystone College
Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 GPA and 60 credit hours.
Deadline:
May 1
$4,000.00
Transfer Trustee Scholarship
Sponsor:
Keystone College
Applicant must have a minimum 2.5 GPA and 60 credit hours.
Deadline:
May 1
$3,500.00
Professional Accounting Scholarship
Sponsor:
Keystone College
Applicant must be enrolled in either the associate or bachelor's degree accounting program.
Deadline:
May 1
$4,000.00
Drinko Criminal Justice Scholarship
Sponsor:
Keystone College
Applicant must have a minimum 2.0 GPA and be majoring in criminal justice. Selection is based upon financial need.
Deadline:
May 1
$4,000.00
Information Technology Scholarship
Sponsor:
Keystone College
Deadline:
May 1
$4,000.00
Professional Human Resource Management Scholarship
Sponsor:
Keystone College
Applicant must be enrolled in either the associate or bachelor's degree program in Human Resource Management.
Deadline:
May 1
$4,000.00
Shoney's Culinary Arts Scholarship
Sponsor:
Keystone College
Applicant must be enrolled on a full-time basis in the culinary arts or hospitality programs. Selection is based upon financial need.
Deadline:
May 1
$4,000.00
Sport and Recreation Management Scholarship
Sponsor:
Keystone College
Selection is based upon financial need.
Deadline:
May 1
$4,000.00
