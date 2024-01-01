Featured Easy apply

Roothbert Fund Scholarship

Applicant must be a high school senior, undergraduate, or graduate student living in one of the designated states noted by the sponsor. Interview is required. Acceptance of the grant obligates the recipient to maintain a high standard of work and conduct, have transcripts sent to the Fund by his or her school after each semester, attend at least one weekend fellowship meeting, keep a close relationship with the Fund through correspondence and visits, and advise the Fund promptly of any change in his or her academic or financial situation. Application form is available online during November, December, and January only.

