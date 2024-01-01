Featured scholarship
SEMA Memorial Scholarship
Applicant must be a U.S. citizen who is enrolled as a full-time student at an accredited college, university, or post-secondary vocational/technical program in the United States. Applicant must have completed half of their total curriculum requirements/classroom hours by the application deadline in a field leading to a career in the automotive aftermarket or related field. Minimum 2.5 GPA required. Recipient must remain a full-time student for their first full semester, quarter, or term following receipt of the award.
Amount$3,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: up to 2.5
Sponsor
Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA)
Contact information
|Office
|1575 South Valley Vista Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
|Phone
|(909) 978-6655
|Website
|http://www.sema.org/scholarships
|julietm@sema.org