St. David's Neal Kocurek Scholarship
Applicant must be pursuing a career in a health care-related profession. Application form, essay, three official letters of recommendation, official scholastic transcript, first page of the Federal Income Tax Form, copy of Proof of United States Citizenship, and a recent photograph are required to be submitted.
Amount$6,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
St. David's Foundation
Contact information
|Office
|811 Barton Springs Road, Suite 600, Austin, TX
|Phone
|(512) 879-6600
|Website
|http://www.stdavidsfoundation.org/
|tprentice@stdavidsfoundation.org