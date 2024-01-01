Featured scholarship
The Reverend Frank E. & Irene Butterworth Scholarship
Applicant must have been accepted as an entering freshman student with a minimum cumulative 3.5 GPA or transfer student (with minimum 24 college credits) with a 3.0 GPA with the intention to pursue an undergraduate degree. Applicant must be a current member of any organized religion or faith in Hawaii or the Pacific Islands, demonstrate extracurricular involvement in the religion community, and be nominated by the leadership representing the religious organization or congregation.
Sponsor
Hawaii Pacific University
Contact information
|Office
|1164 Bishop Street, Suite 210, Honolulu, HI
|Phone
|(808) 566-2430
|Website
|http://www.hpu.edu/index.cfm?section=financialaid4296
|scholarships@hpu.edu