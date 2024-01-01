Hawaii is not immune from the nationwide trend of rising tuition costs. The average tuition for Hawaii universities is a whopping $8,816.00 and the total cost of attendance is $28,486.00. 47% of student graduates in Hawaii graduate with an average debt load of $24,162.00. That’s why hundreds of thousands of students in Hawaii turn either to scholarships or student loans.

These HI scholarships are available for men, women and a variety of students in Hawaii, and any Hawaii resident regardless of their interests or background. Hawaii scholarships are available for college students, for adults going back to school, and all types of HI students or HI residents, and especially targeted to help middle class families afford a top-of-the-line education.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for HI residents?

There are 209 scholarships totaling $812,150.00 available to Hawaii residents. You can easily browse through all 209 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for moms and single moms in Hawaii?

Moms in Hawaii are eligible for all the same scholarships as HI residents. Therefore, the 209 scholarships worth $812,150.00 mentioned above is also available to moms and single moms. In addition, however, you can check out additional scholarships for moms, which have been provided exclusively for moms and single moms, and you can find from the main scholarship search engine page.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Hawaii?

209 scholarships worth $812,150.00 are available for college students in HI. In addition, we encourage current college students in Hawaii to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Hawaii for more options. Here are links for scholarships at the 20 largest colleges in Hawaii:

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Hawaii?

209 scholarships totaling $812,150.00 are available for high school seniors in HI. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of HI to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Hawaii residents, or they do not require specific state residency at all and are therefore available to HI students and residents, as well as others across the country.