Theodore Gordon Flyfishers, Inc. Founders Fund Scholarship
Applicant must be a student enrolled, and who will continue to be enrolled during the award year in a full-time four-year undergraduate degree or graduate degree program at a member institution. Applicant must be majoring in an area of environmental studies such as but not limited to ecology, hydrology, conservation biology, natural resource management, zoology or environmental law and policy.
Amount$3,500.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA:
Sponsor
Environmental Consortium of Hudson Valley Colleges & Universities
Contact information
|Office
|Pace Academy for Applied Environmental Studies, Pleasantville, NY
|Phone
|(914) 773-3091
|Website
|http://environmentalconsortium.org/resources/scholarships/scholarships.html
|dkowal@pace.edu