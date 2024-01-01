Featured scholarship
TOPS - Opportunity Award
Applicant must be a Louisiana resident or the child of a parent who has been a Louisiana resident for at least two years prior to high school graduation. Applicant must be receiving a diploma from a public or state-approved high school, have completed 17.5 units of core curriculum courses with a minimum 2.5 GPA over the core courses only, and have scored a minimum combined SAT Reasoning score of 940 or a composite ACT score of 20. FAFSA must be filed between January 1 and July 1, 2012 (for 2011 high school graduates). Alternate eligibility requirements issued for home-schooled and Louisiana applicants from out-of-state high schools.
Amount$4,006.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA:
Sponsor
Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance
Contact information
|Office
|Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance, Baton Rouge, LA
|Phone
|(800) 259-5626 ext. 1012
|Website
|http://www.fafsa.ed.gov
|custserv@osfa.la.gov