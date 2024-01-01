Featured Easy apply

TOPS - Tech Award

Applicant must be a Louisiana resident or the child of a parent who has been a Louisiana resident for at least two years prior to high school graduation. Applicant must be receiving a diploma from a public or state-approved high school and have completed TOPS Opportunity 17.5 option or TOPS Tech 17 (option 1) or TOPS Tech 19 (option 2) core curriculum units with a minimum 2.5 GPA over the core courses only. Minimum combined SAT Reasoning score of 810 (composite ACT score of 17) required. FAFSA must be filed between January 1 and July 1, 2012 (for 2011 high school graduates). Alternate eligibility requirements for home-schooled and Louisiana applicants from out-of-state high schools.

Amount $1,688.00 Apply Now

Enligibility

Age: -

GPA:

Sponsor

Contact information