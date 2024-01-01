Featured scholarship
Vicky Howard Community Service Award
Applicant must be a resident of Ventura County, CA, and show high dedication to community service with a lot of volunteer activities. Graduating high school senior from the cities of Simi Valley or Moorpark.
Amount$500.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA:
Sponsor
Ventura County Community Foundation
Contact information
|Office
|1317 Del Norte Road, Suite 150, Camarillo, CA
|Phone
|(805) 988-0196
|Website
|https://vccf.org/apply-for-scholarship/
|vweber@vccf.org