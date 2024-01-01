Featured Easy apply

Western Civilization Fellowship

Applicant must be a member of the Intercollegiate Studies Institute who receives The Intercollegiate Review. Applicant must engage in graduate studies for the purpose of teaching at the college level. Those attending pre-professional (medical, law, divinity, business, etc.) schools are ineligible. Award is designed to address our culture's loss of memory by supporting at the graduate level the study of the institutions, values, and history of the West. Essay on the theme of liberty and the Western idea is required.

