2024 Delaware Scholarships

Delaware is not immune from the nationwide trend of rising tuition costs. The average tuition for Delaware universities is a whopping $11,567.00 and the total cost of attendance is $28,497.00. 62% of student graduates in Delaware graduate with an average debt load of $34,144.00. That’s why hundreds of thousands of students in Delaware turn either to scholarships or student loans.

These DE scholarships are available for men, women and a variety of students in Delaware, and any Delaware resident regardless of their interests or background. Delaware scholarships are available for college students, for adults going back to school, and all types of DE students or DE residents, and especially targeted to help middle class families afford a top-of-the-line education. The best part about these scholarships is they are easy (many require nothing more than filling out a simple form) and they don’t need to be paid back!

While some scholarships are easy and can be completed in under 30 seconds, others require more upfront information. We’ve marked easy scholarships with a little “Easy Apply” so you can prioritize them. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Delaware residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for DE residents?

There are 67 scholarships totaling $165,000.00 available to Delaware residents. You can easily browse through all 67 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for moms and single moms in Delaware?

Moms in Delaware are eligible for all the same scholarships as DE residents. Therefore, the 67 scholarships worth $165,000.00 mentioned above is also available to moms and single moms. In addition, however, you can check out additional scholarships for moms, which have been provided exclusively for moms and single moms, and you can find from the main scholarship search engine page.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Delaware?

67 scholarships worth $165,000.00 are available for college students in DE. In addition, we encourage current college students in Delaware to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Delaware for more options. Here are links for scholarships at the 20 largest colleges in Delaware:

Delaware State University
Goldey-Beacom College
Wesley College
Wilmington University
Dalton State College

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Delaware?

67 scholarships totaling $165,000.00 are available for high school seniors in DE. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of DE to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Delaware residents, or they do not require specific state residency at all and are therefore available to DE students and residents, as well as others across the country.

Winterthur/University of Delaware Program in Art Conservation (WUDPAC)
Sponsor:
Winterthur Museum, Garden, and Library
Applicant must be a college graduate, have a minimum GRE score of 1050, demonstrate manual and studio skills, have completed course work in archaeology, art history, chemistry, and studio art, and have at least 400 hours of art conservation experience. Fellowship is offered as part of U of Delaware's M.S. program...
Deadline:
February 1
-
Pickard Educational Scholarship Fund
Sponsor:
Del-Mar-Va Council, BSA
Applicant must be a registered Del-Mar-Va Council, BSA in order to apply.
Deadline:
November 30 (spring consideration), May 31 (fall consideration)
-
Winterthur Program in Early American Culture
Sponsor:
Winterthur Museum, Garden, and Library
Applicant must be a college graduate and should demonstrate interest or have experience in museum/historical agency work. Selection is based upon GRE scores, transcripts, letters of recommendation, and writing sample. Fellowship is offered as part of U of Delaware's M.A. program in early American Culture.
Deadline:
January 15
-
Richard M. Weaver Fellowship
Sponsor:
Intercollegiate Studies Institute
Applicant must be a member of the Intercollegiate Studies Institute who receives The Intercollegiate Review. Applicant must engage in graduate studies for the purpose of teaching at the college level. Those attending pre-professional (medical, law, divinity, business, etc.) schools are ineligible. Award is maintained exclusively for those who will teach, for...
Deadline:
January 17
$5,000.00
Western Civilization Fellowship
Sponsor:
Intercollegiate Studies Institute
Applicant must be a member of the Intercollegiate Studies Institute who receives The Intercollegiate Review. Applicant must engage in graduate studies for the purpose of teaching at the college level. Those attending pre-professional (medical, law, divinity, business, etc.) schools are ineligible. Award is designed to address our culture's loss of memory...
Deadline:
January 17
$20,000.00
Salvatori Fellowship
Sponsor:
Intercollegiate Studies Institute
Applicant must be a member of the Intercollegiate Studies Institute who receives The Intercollegiate Review. Applicant must engage in graduate studies for the purpose of teaching at the college level. Those attending pre-professional (medical, law, divinity, business, etc.) schools are ineligible. Award seeks to further an understanding and appreciation of both...
Deadline:
January 17
$10,000.00
Hospitality Information Systems Scholarship
Sponsor:
Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals Foundation (HFTP)
Recipient must be enrolled in an undergraduate degree program and major in hospitality information systems.
Deadline:
November 1, March 1
-
Delaware National Guard State Tuition Assistance Program
Sponsor:
Delaware National Guard
Applicant must be in a degree-seeking program and must agree to serve in either the Delaware Army or Air National Guard for at least six years.
Deadline:
September 15 (fall), January 15 (winter), March 15 (spring), June 15 (summer)
-
Bache Renshaw Fellowship
Sponsor:
Intercollegiate Studies Institute
Applicant must be a member of the Intercollegiate Studies Institute who receives The Intercollegiate Review. Applicant must engage in graduate studies for the purpose of teaching at the college level. Those attending pre-professional (medical, law, divinity, business, etc.) schools are ineligible. Essay on the theme of education and a free society...
Deadline:
January 17
$12,000.00
College Scholarship Essay Contest
Sponsor:
Source Supply
Applicant must be a high school senior or full-time college student in the United States. Essay on the following question required: Discuss the importance of keeping the environment clean. How does recycling make an impact on the environment? And how can the systems we, as a nation, have in place to...
Deadline:
May 31
$1,000.00
Barbara Kimmey Pierce Memorial Fund
Sponsor:
Delaware Community Foundation
Applicant must be a graduating senior from Milford High School who will pursue a degree in nursing.
Deadline:
March 15
$1,000.00
Thurman G. Adams and Hilda McCabe Adams Family Scholarship
Sponsor:
Delaware Community Foundation
Applicant must be a resident of Delaware pursuing post-secondary education. Preference to Sussex County residents pursuing a career in agriculture, agri-business or a green energy-related field.
Deadline:
March 15
$3,000.00
Phillip L. Bartlett Scholarship Fund
Sponsor:
Delaware Community Foundation
Applicant must be attending the University of Delaware. Financial need must be demonstrated.
Deadline:
April 1
$3,000.00
