Sebastian County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 42% of Sebastian County residents in Arkansas over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 25% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Sebastian County residents in Arkansas will continue to need help paying for college. 3,030 men and 3,798 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,900 men 2,463 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Sebastian County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Sebastian County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Sebastian County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Sebastian County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Sebastian County residents?

There are 335 scholarships totaling $1,141,890.00 available to Sebastian County residents. You can easily browse through all 335 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Sebastian County?

335 scholarships worth $1,141,890.00 are available for college students in Sebastian County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Sebastian County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Sebastian for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Sebastian County?

335 scholarships totaling $1,141,890.00 are available for high school seniors in Sebastian County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Sebastian County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Sebastian County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Sebastian County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.