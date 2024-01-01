El Cajon residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for El Cajon residents is $49,445.00, and 20.0% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of El Cajon, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

19.1% of El Cajon residents have a college degree or higher, while 28.9% have a high school degree but no more and 17.8% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 34.2% have at least some college education, 13.4% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 5.7% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of El Cajon residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.7% of people living in El Cajon, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 16.7% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in El Cajon.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for El Cajon, CA residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to El Cajon residents.

Are these scholarships available for El Cajon high school students?

Yes, all high school students in El Cajon can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in El Cajon?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in El Cajon can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.