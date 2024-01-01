San Diego residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for San Diego residents is $71,535.00, and 35.3% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of San Diego, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

44.4% of San Diego residents have a college degree or higher, while 15.7% have a high school degree but no more and 12.1% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 27.8% have at least some college education, 26.3% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 18.1% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of San Diego residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 11.4% of people living in San Diego, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 19.1% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in San Diego.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for San Diego, CA residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to San Diego residents.

Are these scholarships available for San Diego high school students?

Yes, all high school students in San Diego can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in San Diego?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in San Diego can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.