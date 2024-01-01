Vista residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Vista residents is $59,833.00, and 24.7% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Vista, CA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

21.4% of Vista residents have a college degree or higher, while 25.3% have a high school degree but no more and 21.2% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 32.1% have at least some college education, 14.8% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 6.6% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Vista residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.2% of people living in Vista, CA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 18.0% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Vista.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Vista, CA residents?

There are 1054 scholarships totaling $4,769,882.00 available to Vista residents.

Are these scholarships available for Vista high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Vista can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Vista?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Vista can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.