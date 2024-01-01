District Of Columbia is not immune from the nationwide trend of rising tuition costs. The average tuition for District Of Columbia universities is a whopping $41,997.00 and the total cost of attendance is $60,650.00. 51% of student graduates in District Of Columbia graduate with an average debt load of $34,046.00. That’s why hundreds of thousands of students in District Of Columbia turn either to scholarships or student loans.

These DC scholarships are available for men, women and a variety of students in District Of Columbia, and any District Of Columbia resident regardless of their interests or background. District Of Columbia scholarships are available for college students, for adults going back to school, and all types of DC students or DC residents, and especially targeted to help middle class families afford a top-of-the-line education. The best part about these scholarships is they are easy (many require nothing more than filling out a simple form) and they don’t need to be paid back!

While some scholarships are easy and can be completed in under 30 seconds, others require more upfront information. We’ve marked easy scholarships with a little “Easy Apply” so you can prioritize them. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for District Of Columbia residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for DC residents?

There are 342 scholarships totaling $1,616,250.00 available to District Of Columbia residents. You can easily browse through all 342 scholarships below.

Do I need to be a resident of DC to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for District Of Columbia residents, or they do not require specific state residency at all and are therefore available to DC students and residents, as well as others across the country.