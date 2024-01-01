Coral Springs residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Coral Springs residents is $70,768.00, and 33.9% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Coral Springs, FL more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

37.8% of Coral Springs residents have a college degree or higher, while 22.0% have a high school degree but no more and 7.6% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 32.5% have at least some college education, 24.7% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 13.1% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Coral Springs residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 15.2% of people living in Coral Springs, FL are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 13.0% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Coral Springs.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Coral Springs, FL residents?

There are 640 scholarships totaling $3,175,206.00 available to Coral Springs residents.

Are these scholarships available for Coral Springs high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Coral Springs can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Coral Springs?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Coral Springs can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.