Miami-Dade County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 15% of Miami-Dade County residents in Florida over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 45% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Miami-Dade County residents in Florida will continue to need help paying for college. 69,150 men and 67,065 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 66,814 men 88,858 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Miami-Dade County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Miami-Dade County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Miami-Dade County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Miami-Dade County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Miami-Dade County residents?

There are 640 scholarships totaling $3,175,206.00 available to Miami-Dade County residents. You can easily browse through all 640 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Miami-Dade County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Miami-Dade County?

Do I need to be a resident of Miami-Dade County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Miami-Dade County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Miami-Dade County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.