Hialeah residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Hialeah residents is $31,012.00, and 7.2% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Hialeah, FL more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

13.2% of Hialeah residents have a college degree or higher, while 36.7% have a high school degree but no more and 29.4% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 20.7% have at least some college education, 10.1% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 3.1% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Hialeah residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 10.2% of people living in Hialeah, FL are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 12.4% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Hialeah.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Hialeah, FL residents?

There are 640 scholarships totaling $3,175,206.00 available to Hialeah residents.

Are these scholarships available for Hialeah high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Hialeah can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Hialeah?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Hialeah can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.