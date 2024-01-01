Miami Gardens residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Miami Gardens residents is $41,139.00, and 12.5% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Miami Gardens, FL more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

14.4% of Miami Gardens residents have a college degree or higher, while 37.5% have a high school degree but no more and 20.1% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 28.1% have at least some college education, 9.2% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 5.2% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Miami Gardens residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.9% of people living in Miami Gardens, FL are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 16.2% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Miami Gardens.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Miami Gardens, FL residents?

There are 640 scholarships totaling $3,175,206.00 available to Miami Gardens residents.

Are these scholarships available for Miami Gardens high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Miami Gardens can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Miami Gardens?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Miami Gardens can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.