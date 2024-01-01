Maui County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 77% of Maui County residents in Hawaii over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 30% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Maui County residents in Hawaii will continue to need help paying for college. 4,062 men and 3,760 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 2,025 men 2,847 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Maui County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Maui County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Maui County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Maui County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Maui County residents?

There are 209 scholarships totaling $812,150.00 available to Maui County residents. You can easily browse through all 209 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Maui County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Maui County?

Do I need to be a resident of Maui County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Maui County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Maui County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.