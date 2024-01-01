Sign Up
2024 Maui County Scholarships

Maui County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 77% of Maui County residents in Hawaii over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 30% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Maui County residents in Hawaii will continue to need help paying for college. 4,062 men and 3,760 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 2,025 men 2,847 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Maui County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Maui County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Maui County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Maui County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Maui County residents?

There are 209 scholarships totaling $812,150.00 available to Maui County residents. You can easily browse through all 209 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Maui County?

209 scholarships worth $812,150.00 are available for college students in Maui County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Maui County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Maui for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Maui County?

209 scholarships totaling $812,150.00 are available for high school seniors in Maui County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Maui County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Maui County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Maui County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

R.W. Bob Holden Scholarship
Sponsor:
Hawaii Hotel Industry Foundation
Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 GPA, be a resident of Hawaii, be enrolled full time, and submit a transcript, autobiography, career goals, and recommendation from principal, dean, instructor, or counselor.
Deadline:
August 31
-
O. S. Braunstein Student Prize Award
Sponsor:
Pacific Telecommunications Council
Applicant must be an undergraduate or graduate student enrolled at an accredited university/institution with a 2015 or later graduation date. An original research paper on a topic pertaining to the conference theme and topic(s) is required. The paper must be authored by a single student or co-authored with fellow students. Papers...
Deadline:
$2,000.00
Hawaii State High School Communication Scholarship
Sponsor:
Hawaii Pacific University
Applicant must graduate from a Hawaii high school and plan to pursue a career in advertising, communication, corporate communication, journalism, speech, visual communications, or public relations.
Deadline:
February 1
-
Big Island National Guard Retirees Association Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Hawaii -- Hilo
Applicant must be a member or the descendent or spouse of a member in good standing of the Big Island National Guard Association or an active member of the Hawaii National Guard. Applicant must have a minimum 2.5 GPA and demonstrate financial need.
Deadline:
None
$500.00
Constance E. Masutani Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Hawaii -- Hilo
Applicant must graduate from a Big Island high school. Preference is given to entering freshman who graduated from Hilo High School.
Deadline:
None
-
Rotary Club of Hilo Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Hawaii -- Hilo
Applicant must have a minimum 2.5 GPA, demonstrate community service and financial need, and be enrolled in the College of Business and Economics.
Deadline:
None
$1,500.00
Makia & Ann Malo Scholarship Fund
Sponsor:
Hawaii Community Foundation
Applicant must be a graduate student majoring in law at a school in Hawaii. Preference given to applicants of Hawaiian ancestry.
Deadline:
February 19
$5,000.00
Kazuma and Ichiko Hisanaga Scholarship Fund
Sponsor:
Hawaii Community Foundation
Applicant must be a current year graduating senior of Hilo High School (if there are no eligible applicants, those graduating from other Hawaii Island high schools will be considered) who is an athlete in more than one varsity sport. Applicant must plan to attend a four-year college or university in the...
Deadline:
January 31
$5,000.00
Makinney & Pietsch Families Scholarship Fund
Sponsor:
Hawaii Community Foundation
Applicant must be an employee of qualified dependent of Title Guaranty of Hawaii, Inc. and Title Guaranty Escrow Services, Inc. or their respective subsidiary and affiliated corporations or entities. Eligible employees must have been employed full-time for at least one year. Applicant must be pursuing college studies.
Deadline:
February 19
$5,000.00
Office of Hawaiian Affairs Scholarship Fund
Sponsor:
Hawaii Community Foundation
Applicant must be a resident of Hawaii or the continental United States who is of Hawaiian ancestry and is a student at an accredited two- or four-year college or university (graduate or undergraduate). Financial need must be demonstrated. Minimum 2.0 GPA required for undergraduate students, 3.0 GPA for graduate students.
Deadline:
February 19
$5,000.00
Peter Papworth Scholarship
Sponsor:
Hawaii Community Foundation
Applicant must be a graduate of Campbell High School.
Deadline:
January 31
$5,000.00
PRSA-Hawai'i/Roy Leffingwell Public Relations Scholarship
Sponsor:
Hawaii Community Foundation
Applicant must be a college junior, senior or graduate student majoring in public relations, journalism or communications and intending to pursue a career in public relations.
Deadline:
January 31
$5,000.00
Senator Richard M. & Dr. Ruth Matsuura Scholarship Fund
Sponsor:
Hawaii Community Foundation
Applicant must be a graduate of Hilo High School or Waiakea High School and a current resident of the island of Hawaii.
Deadline:
January 31
$5,000.00
