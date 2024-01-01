Naperville residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Naperville residents is $114,014.00, and 56.4% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Naperville, IL more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

66.8% of Naperville residents have a college degree or higher, while 10.8% have a high school degree but no more and 3.0% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 19.4% have at least some college education, 36.9% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 29.9% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Naperville residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 15.5% of people living in Naperville, IL are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 10.7% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Naperville.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Naperville, IL residents?

There are 458 scholarships totaling $1,781,697.00 available to Naperville residents.

Are these scholarships available for Naperville high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Naperville can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Naperville?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Naperville can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.