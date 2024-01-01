Joliet residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Joliet residents is $63,359.00, and 27.7% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Joliet, IL more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

22.2% of Joliet residents have a college degree or higher, while 31.2% have a high school degree but no more and 15.8% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 30.8% have at least some college education, 15.2% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 7.0% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Joliet residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 16.7% of people living in Joliet, IL are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 13.7% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Joliet.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Joliet, IL residents?

There are 458 scholarships totaling $1,781,697.00 available to Joliet residents.

Are these scholarships available for Joliet high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Joliet can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Joliet?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Joliet can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.