Polk County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 25% of Polk County residents in Iowa over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 74% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Polk County residents in Iowa will continue to need help paying for college. 11,433 men and 10,777 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 8,946 men 12,282 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Polk County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Polk County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Polk County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Polk County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Polk County residents?

There are 263 scholarships totaling $1,248,228.00 available to Polk County residents.

