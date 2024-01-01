Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Olathe Scholarships

Olathe residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Olathe residents is $82,649.00, and 39.6% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Olathe, KS more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

47.2% of Olathe residents have a college degree or higher, while 16.4% have a high school degree but no more and 6.8% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 29.6% have at least some college education, 31.0% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 16.2% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Olathe residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 15.8% of people living in Olathe, KS are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 11.5% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Olathe.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Olathe, KS residents?

There are 89 scholarships totaling $386,815.00 available to Olathe residents.

Are these scholarships available for Olathe high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Olathe can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Olathe?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Olathe can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.

Read more...
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$15,000 in Scholarships for Olathe Residents
Create a free CampusReel account and automatically enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships from our partners based on your elligibility.
$15,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$2,000 Virtual Tour Scholarship
CampusReel’s $2,000 student-led virtual tour may be the most entertaining scholarship yet. Watch 1 video to enter!
$2,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 ScholarshipPoints Scholarship for Olathe
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in ScholarshipPoints $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 SmarterCollege Scholarship for Olathe
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in SmarterCollege $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 Appily No Essay Scholarship for Olathe
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the Appily $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 CollegeXpress No Essay Scholarship for Olathe
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the CollegeXpress $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Presidential Scholarship
Sponsor:
Benedictine College
Applicant must have a minimum composite ACT score of 27. Two essays and interviews required.
Deadline:
January 15
$21,475.00
Transfer Scholarship
Sponsor:
Benedictine College
Applicant must have a minimum 2.0 GPA and have completed at least 24 semester hours.
Deadline:
None
$6,000.00
Academic Scholarship
Sponsor:
Benedictine College
Deadline:
None
$7,500.00
Kansas Scottish Rite Scholarship
Sponsor:
Pittsburg State University
Applicant must be a Kansas resident and have a minimum 3.0 GPA. Interview is required.
Deadline:
March 15
$1,500.00
Honors College University Scholarship
Sponsor:
Pittsburg State University
Applicant must have a minimum 3.7 GPA and minimum composite ACT score of 28.
Deadline:
February 1
$1,876.00
Honors College Presidential Scholarship
Sponsor:
Pittsburg State University
Applicant must be an incoming freshman student who has a minimum 3.5 GPA and a minimum composite ACT score of 28 (minimum SAT Reasoning score of 1240). Pre-college curriculum required.
Deadline:
February 1
$5,364.00
Pi Gamma Mu Scholarship
Sponsor:
Pi Gamma Mu
Applicant must be a member of Pi Gamma Mu.
Deadline:
February 15
$2,000.00
Watson Fellowship
Sponsor:
Golf Course Superintendents Association of America
Applicant must be planning a career in turfgrass research and instruction and be working on a master's or doctoral degree.
Deadline:
October 1
$5,000.00
Rosedale Post 346 Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Legion - Kansas
Applicant must be the child of a veteran, parents must have been members of the Kansas American Legion and/or Kansas American Legion Auxiliary for the past three consecutive years.
Deadline:
February 15
$750.00
Legacy Scholarship
Sponsor:
Friends University
Applicant must be the child of a Friends University graduate or former student who has completed at least 12 credit hours at the university. Minimum 2.0 GPA is required.
Deadline:
None
$200.00
Purple and White Scholarship
Sponsor:
Kansas State University
Applicant must be an out-of-state student.
Deadline:
None
-
Medallion Scholarship
Sponsor:
Kansas State University
Applicant must have a minimum 3.6 GPA and a minimum composite ACT score of 26 and must demonstrate school, church, and/or community involvement.
Deadline:
None
$2,000.00
Denison Award
Sponsor:
Kansas State University
Applicant must be an out-of-state student.
Deadline:
None
$5,000.00
Apply Free for $15,000 in Scholarships
Create a CampusReel account & enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships automatically.
Register for Free
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved