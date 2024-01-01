Wyandotte County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 46% of Wyandotte County residents in Kansas over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 36% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Wyandotte County residents in Kansas will continue to need help paying for college. 4,752 men and 5,078 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,841 men 3,640 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Wyandotte County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Wyandotte County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Wyandotte County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Wyandotte County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Wyandotte County residents?

How many scholarships are available for college students in Wyandotte County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Wyandotte County?

Do I need to be a resident of Wyandotte County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Wyandotte County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Wyandotte County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.