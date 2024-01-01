Sign Up
2024 Rapides County Scholarships

Rapides County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 53% of Rapides County residents in Louisiana over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 29% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Rapides County residents in Louisiana will continue to need help paying for college. 3,789 men and 3,672 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,923 men 3,341 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Rapides County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Rapides County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Rapides County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Rapides County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Rapides County residents?

There are 132 scholarships totaling $301,856.00 available to Rapides County residents. You can easily browse through all 132 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Rapides County?

132 scholarships worth $301,856.00 are available for college students in Rapides County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Rapides County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Rapides for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Rapides County?

132 scholarships totaling $301,856.00 are available for high school seniors in Rapides County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Rapides County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Rapides County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Rapides County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

Dean's Honor Scholarship
Sponsor:
Tulane University
Applicant must be an incoming first-time freshman. Typical scholarship recipients rank in the top five percent of their secondary school class, have a rigorous academic program with honors and advanced placement courses, and have an outstanding record of extracurricular activities and score near the top of the range in a college...
Deadline:
November 15 (admissions application), December 15 (scholarship application)
-
Founders Scholarship
Sponsor:
Tulane University
Applicant must be an incoming first-time freshman. Typical scholarship recipients rank in the top 10% of the class, have received high college admission test scores, have a rigorous academic program containing honors and advanced placement courses, and have an outstanding record of extracurricular activities.
Deadline:
January 15
$14,000.00
Need-Based Scholarship
Sponsor:
Tulane University
Applicant must be an undergraduate student pursuing a first undergraduate degree. Financial need is required.
Deadline:
February 1
-
1825 Scholars Scholarship
Sponsor:
Centenary College of Louisiana
Selection based on quality of admissions essay, strength of high school curriculum, core grade point average, standardized test scores, co-curricular activities, and leadership and service roles.
Deadline:
February 15
$16,500.00
Nancy M. Christian Scholarship
Sponsor:
Centenary College of Louisiana
Selection based on strength of high school curriculum, weighted core grade point average, standardized test scores, quality of the essay, range and type of extracurricular activities, maturity, and leadership capacity. Forty candidates will be selected to attend Scholars Weekend, February 5 and 6 to compete for the scholarships.
Deadline:
December 15
-
Fee Exemption Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Louisiana at Lafayette
Applicant must be a Louisiana resident who participates in the scholarship testing offered in January.
Deadline:
January 31
$1,600.00
Jefferson Caffery Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Louisiana at Lafayette
Applicant must have a minimum composite ACT score of 30 or be a National Merit semifinalist. Minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA required.
Deadline:
January 31
-
Academic Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Louisiana at Lafayette
Applicant must be a Louisiana resident who partipates in the scholarship testing offered in January.
Deadline:
January 31
$1,800.00
Electrochemical Society Summer Fellowship
Sponsor:
Electrochemical Society
Applicant must be enrolled in a recognized college or university in the U.S. or Canada. Selection is based upon academic record, letter of recommendation, and personal statement. Award is for summer study and/or research. Recipient may not hold other appointments or fellowships.
Deadline:
January 15
$4,000.00
Executive Merit Scholarship
Sponsor:
Grambling State University
Applicant must either be a valedictorian or salutatorian from Grambling High School or valedictorian or salutatorian from neighboring parishes. Applicant must have been a participant in Grambling State University's Upward Bound Program.
Deadline:
None
-
LSU Alumni Association Top 100 Scholarship
Sponsor:
Louisiana State University -- Baton Rouge
Applicant must be of excellent academic standing.
Deadline:
January 1
-
LSU Distinguished Freshman Award
Sponsor:
Louisiana State University -- Baton Rouge
Applicant must have indicated LSU as his or her first-choice institution
Deadline:
January 1
$8,000.00
LSU Centennial Award
Sponsor:
Louisiana State University -- Baton Rouge
Deadline:
January 1
$1,000.00
