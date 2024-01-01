Hampden County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 27% of Hampden County residents in Massachusetts over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 10% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Hampden County residents in Massachusetts will continue to need help paying for college. 13,978 men and 14,052 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 13,020 men 15,804 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Hampden County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Hampden County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Hampden County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Hampden County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Hampden County residents?

There are 1136 scholarships totaling $6,582,320.00 available to Hampden County residents. You can easily browse through all 1136 scholarships below.

Do I need to be a resident of Hampden County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Hampden County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Hampden County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.