Cambridge residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Cambridge residents is $89,145.00, and 44.7% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Cambridge, MA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

76.4% of Cambridge residents have a college degree or higher, while 8.9% have a high school degree but no more and 5.3% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 9.3% have at least some college education, 29.0% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 47.4% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Cambridge residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 11.3% of people living in Cambridge, MA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 30.0% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Cambridge.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Cambridge, MA residents?

There are 1136 scholarships totaling $6,582,320.00 available to Cambridge residents.

Are these scholarships available for Cambridge high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Cambridge can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Cambridge?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Cambridge can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.