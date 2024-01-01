Lowell residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Lowell residents is $48,581.00, and 20.7% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Lowell, MA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

22.6% of Lowell residents have a college degree or higher, while 34.2% have a high school degree but no more and 20.2% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 23.1% have at least some college education, 13.0% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 9.6% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Lowell residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.5% of people living in Lowell, MA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 18.3% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Lowell.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Lowell, MA residents?

There are 1136 scholarships totaling $6,582,320.00 available to Lowell residents.

Are these scholarships available for Lowell high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Lowell can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Lowell?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Lowell can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.