Grand Rapids residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Grand Rapids residents is $44,369.00, and 14.2% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Grand Rapids, MI more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

34.7% of Grand Rapids residents have a college degree or higher, while 22.3% have a high school degree but no more and 14.0% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 29.0% have at least some college education, 22.5% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 12.2% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Grand Rapids residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.0% of people living in Grand Rapids, MI are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 21.0% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Grand Rapids.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Grand Rapids, MI residents?

There are 449 scholarships totaling $1,633,815.00 available to Grand Rapids residents.

Are these scholarships available for Grand Rapids high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Grand Rapids can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Grand Rapids?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Grand Rapids can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.