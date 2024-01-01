Warren residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Warren residents is $45,611.00, and 14.6% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Warren, MI more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

18.1% of Warren residents have a college degree or higher, while 34.7% have a high school degree but no more and 14.3% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 32.8% have at least some college education, 12.7% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 5.4% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Warren residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.1% of people living in Warren, MI are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 14.2% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Warren.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Warren, MI residents?

There are 449 scholarships totaling $1,633,815.00 available to Warren residents.

Are these scholarships available for Warren high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Warren can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Warren?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Warren can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.