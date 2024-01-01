Washtenaw County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 53% of Washtenaw County residents in Michigan over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 35% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Washtenaw County residents in Michigan will continue to need help paying for college. 8,312 men and 7,870 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 27,258 men 27,986 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Washtenaw County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Washtenaw County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Washtenaw County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Washtenaw County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Washtenaw County residents?

There are 449 scholarships totaling $1,633,815.00 available to Washtenaw County residents. You can easily browse through all 449 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Washtenaw County?

449 scholarships worth $1,633,815.00 are available for college students in Washtenaw County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Washtenaw County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Washtenaw for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Washtenaw County?

449 scholarships totaling $1,633,815.00 are available for high school seniors in Washtenaw County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Washtenaw County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Washtenaw County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Washtenaw County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.