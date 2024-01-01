DeSoto County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 56% of DeSoto County residents in Mississippi over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 31% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that DeSoto County residents in Mississippi will continue to need help paying for college. 4,532 men and 4,097 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 2,624 men 3,683 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to DeSoto County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. DeSoto County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to DeSoto County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for DeSoto County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for DeSoto County residents?

There are 150 scholarships totaling $465,121.00 available to DeSoto County residents. You can easily browse through all 150 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in DeSoto County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in DeSoto County?

Do I need to be a resident of DeSoto County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for DeSoto County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to DeSoto County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.