Jackson residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Jackson residents is $35,308.00, and 11.8% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Jackson, MS more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

27.1% of Jackson residents have a college degree or higher, while 26.0% have a high school degree but no more and 15.4% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 31.5% have at least some college education, 15.5% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 11.6% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Jackson residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 15.1% of people living in Jackson, MS are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 17.3% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Jackson.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Jackson, MS residents?

There are 150 scholarships totaling $465,121.00 available to Jackson residents.

Are these scholarships available for Jackson high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Jackson can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Jackson?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Jackson can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.