Cascade County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 41% of Cascade County residents in Montana over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 16% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Cascade County residents in Montana will continue to need help paying for college. 2,481 men and 2,309 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,590 men 2,204 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Cascade County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Cascade County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Cascade County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Cascade County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Cascade County residents?

There are 238 scholarships totaling $241,165.00 available to Cascade County residents. You can easily browse through all 238 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Cascade County?

238 scholarships worth $241,165.00 are available for college students in Cascade County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Cascade County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Cascade for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Cascade County?

238 scholarships totaling $241,165.00 are available for high school seniors in Cascade County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Cascade County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Cascade County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Cascade County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.