2024 Cascade County Scholarships

Cascade County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 41% of Cascade County residents in Montana over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 16% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Cascade County residents in Montana will continue to need help paying for college. 2,481 men and 2,309 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,590 men 2,204 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Cascade County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Cascade County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Cascade County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Cascade County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Cascade County residents?

There are 238 scholarships totaling $241,165.00 available to Cascade County residents. You can easily browse through all 238 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Cascade County?

238 scholarships worth $241,165.00 are available for college students in Cascade County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Cascade County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Cascade for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Cascade County?

238 scholarships totaling $241,165.00 are available for high school seniors in Cascade County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Cascade County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Cascade County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Cascade County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

Russell Surean Memorial Nursing Scholarship
Sponsor:
Montana State University -- Northern
Deadline:
None
$150.00
Treacy Foundation Scholarship
Sponsor:
Treacy Foundation
Applicant must be a resident of Montana, Idaho, or North Dakota. For application and more information, please write to the sponsor.
Deadline:
May 1
-
Dick Edwards Memorial Endowed Scholarship
Sponsor:
Montana State University -- Billings
Selection is based upon athletic involvement, GPA, and financial need.
Deadline:
February 1
$1,000.00
Abrahamson Family Endowed Scholarship
Sponsor:
Montana State University -- Billings
Applicant must have a minimum 2.75 GPA, be enrolled full-time, and demonstrate financial need. Preference is given to non-traditional students.
Deadline:
February 1
$1,000.00
Hubert & Viola Abrams Scholarship
Sponsor:
Montana State University -- Billings
Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 GPA, be enrolled full-time, demonstrate financial need, and be a resident of eastern Montana.
Deadline:
February 1
$1,000.00
Henrietta Adams Memorial Endowed Scholarship
Sponsor:
Montana State University -- Billings
Applicant must have a minimum 2.5 GPA, be enrolled full-time, and demonstrate financial need.
Deadline:
February 1
$750.00
Russell Smith Adams Memorial Endowed Scholarship
Sponsor:
Montana State University -- Billings
Applicant must have a minimum 2.5 GPA, be enrolled full-time, demonstrate financial need, and major in Accounting or Information Systems.
Deadline:
February 1
$400.00
Professor Ken Card Endowed Scholarship
Sponsor:
Montana State University -- Billings
Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 GPA, be enrolled full-time, and demonstrate extracurricular involvement.
Deadline:
February 1
$1,150.00
Career Services Student Advocate Outstanding Service Award
Sponsor:
Montana State University -- Billings
Applicant must have a minimum 2.5 GPA, be an active member of Career Services Student Advocates, and submit three letters of recommendation and an essay on how he/she has benefited from Student Advocates involvement.
Deadline:
February 1
$500.00
Jorgen Egeland Memorial Endowed Scholarship
Sponsor:
Montana State University -- Billings
Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 GPA, demonstrate financial need, and graduate from a high school in a rural community. Preference is given to residents of Sheridan and Daniels Counties.
Deadline:
February 1
$500.00
ExxonMobil Scholarship Program in Mathematics and Science Education
Sponsor:
Montana State University -- Billings
Applicant must have a minimum 3.5 high school or 3.25 college GPA and be enrolled full-time. Preference is given to transfer students majoring in math/science or elementary education.
Deadline:
February 1
$1,200.00
M.C. Gallagher Endowed Scholarship
Sponsor:
Montana State University -- Billings
Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 GPA, graduate from a high school in Yellowstone, Stillwater, Carbon, Bighorn, or Treasure counties, and demonstrate a desire to succeed in education. Preference is given to applicant who demonstrates financial need.
Deadline:
February 1
$480.00
Paul and Patti Gunville Athletic Scholarship
Sponsor:
Montana State University -- Billings
Applicant must be a student athlete in golf, soccer, cross country, or girls softball.
Deadline:
February 1
$1,000.00
