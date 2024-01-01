Flathead County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 44% of Flathead County residents in Montana over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 18% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Flathead County residents in Montana will continue to need help paying for college. 2,502 men and 2,522 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 953 men 1,445 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Flathead County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Flathead County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Flathead County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Flathead County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Flathead County residents?

There are 238 scholarships totaling $241,165.00 available to Flathead County residents. You can easily browse through all 238 scholarships below.

Do I need to be a resident of Flathead County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Flathead County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Flathead County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.