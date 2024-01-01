Lewis and Clark County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 48% of Lewis and Clark County residents in Montana over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 11% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Lewis and Clark County residents in Montana will continue to need help paying for college. 1,737 men and 1,490 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,057 men 1,785 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Lewis and Clark County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Lewis and Clark County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Lewis and Clark County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Lewis and Clark County residents.

There are 238 scholarships totaling $241,165.00 available to Lewis and Clark County residents. You can easily browse through all 238 scholarships below.

Do I need to be a resident of Lewis and Clark County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Lewis and Clark County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Lewis and Clark County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.