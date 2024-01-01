Yellowstone County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 72% of Yellowstone County residents in Montana over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 29% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Yellowstone County residents in Montana will continue to need help paying for college. 3,968 men and 3,680 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 2,746 men 3,817 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Yellowstone County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Yellowstone County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Yellowstone County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Yellowstone County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Yellowstone County residents?

There are 238 scholarships totaling $241,165.00 available to Yellowstone County residents. You can easily browse through all 238 scholarships below.

238 scholarships worth $241,165.00 are available for college students in Yellowstone County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Yellowstone County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Yellowstone for more options.

238 scholarships totaling $241,165.00 are available for high school seniors in Yellowstone County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Yellowstone County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Yellowstone County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Yellowstone County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.