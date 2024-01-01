Billings residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Billings residents is $55,585.00, and 21.4% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Billings, MT more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

32.6% of Billings residents have a college degree or higher, while 28.1% have a high school degree but no more and 7.1% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 32.3% have at least some college education, 22.2% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 10.4% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Billings residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 11.6% of people living in Billings, MT are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 14.7% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Billings.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Billings, MT residents?

There are 238 scholarships totaling $241,165.00 available to Billings residents.

Are these scholarships available for Billings high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Billings can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Billings?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Billings can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.